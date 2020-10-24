Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch release delayed until 2021

Electronic Arts has delayed the release of battle royale game Apex Legends for the Nintendo Switch, the company revealed, instead first gearing up to release the game on Steam in coming weeks. This delay will push the Switch release into 2021, leaving fans to play the title on the two big gaming consoles (PlayStation and Xbox), as well as on PC. As always, the game remains free to download.

Apex Legends is, of course, the grungier battle royale game for those who have grown weary of Fortnite‘s cartoonish build-centric gameplay. The title very quickly spiked in popularity upon release, and though that has since evened out, Apex remains very popular and regularly updated.

Unlike Fortnite, however, Apex Legends isn’t available on every platform: it remains absent from mobile devices and the Switch, leaving players with the less portable options of desktop consoles or PCs. The game’s director Chad Grenier detailed the change in a post last week, stating that the team is “hard at work” on porting Apex to Switch.

Speaking of this work, Grenier explained:

…in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out.

At this point, EA is only saying that Apex Legends will hit Switch next year, but it hasn’t provided a more precise date or even general time frame. When the game does finally arrive on Nintendo’s portable console, the Apex team assures players it will include cross-platform gameplay support, as well as the full list of features and latest content.