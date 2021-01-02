Apex Legends Fight Night event will include a ring for fist fights

Respawn and EA plan to kick off the new year with a Fight Night Collection event in Apex Legends. This will be the first Collection event in the game’s Season 7, according to the studio, which recently detailed Fight Night in a couple of videos. The key point of this event? You’re going to ditch the weapons for hand-to-hand combat.

The event will include Pathfinder Town Takeover, adding a ring in which players aren’t able to use weapons and must instead fight with their fists for victory. The ring blocks weapons on the inside and prevents players on the outside from using weapons against the fighters.

According to Respawn, the ring will include loot balls that can be punched out to get some rare loot, but you can’t actually use that loot until you leave the ring. Players can likewise expect a set of limited-time and themed cosmetics as part of the Fight Night Collection event.

As well, the upcoming Fight Night update will bring MRVNs to Olympus; these ‘previously decommissioned’ bots will provide players with loot. Screens on the MRVNs will show the loot tier offered, ranging from a white sad face with common level one loot to a happy yellow face indicating legendary level four loot.

Players can also expect some buffs with the update scheduled to drop on January 5. The Nox Gas Trap, for example, will have a cooldown time decreased from 25 seconds to 20 seconds and the Amped Cover’s cooldown will decrease from 30 seconds to 20 seconds. There will also be some tweaks like being able to use Ultimate Accelerants without opening the inventory.

You can find the full patch notes on EA’s website here.