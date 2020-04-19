Apex Legends exclusive PS Plus skins leak for Crypto and Gibraltar

It’s not unusual for Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscribers to get exclusive skins as part of their subscription. We’ve seen these free cosmetics arrive for a number of games, including Fortnite, and Apex Legends is no exception. A recent leak has revealed what is claimed to be a new exclusive PS Plus skin for the battle royale game’s Gilbraltar and Crypto characters.

The two newly leaked skins were published by Apex Legends data-miner “Suum” on Twitter earlier this month, revealing two new skins that look like what we’d expect from a PlayStation exclusive. Both outfits feature shimmering, icy blue colors, which we’ve seen in many past PS Plus exclusive skins for other games.

New Gibraltar and Crypto PS4 skins. pic.twitter.com/4u23Xark0y — Suum (@The_Suum) April 9, 2020

The leak first surfaced on April 9; it’s unclear when these new skins will appear, though they may arrive with the May refresh of PS Plus offerings. Assuming the leak is accurate, PS Plus subscribers will be able to claim the skins for free as part of their subscription, but only while they’re available. It’s unlikely that they’ll return a second time.

As with any PS Plus exclusive, you won’t be able to get these skins unless you’re a subscriber. This is frustrating for some players who collect as many skins and other cosmetics as well, but isn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

Apex Legends remains one of the top battle royale games on the market, having joined Fortnite during the peak of its popularity. Both titles were recently joined by Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Warzone game, which features more realistic and gritty gameplay than the cartoonish Fortnite, as well as more modern and realistic weapons and gear than futuristic Apex Legends.