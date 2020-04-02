Apex Legends duos mode is returning – and there’s even more good news

Apex Legends‘ duos mode has proven to be quite popular with players, but the problem is that it’s only ever available for a limited time. Respawn has made a habit of bringing duos back to the game for a few weeks at a time before removing the mode entirely and putting players back in their three-man parties. Duos is one again returning to Apex Legends next week, but when it does come back, it’ll be a permanent addition to the game.

Respawn Entertainment has announced the Old Ways Lore Event, which is set to kick off on April 7th. With that event a permanent map rotation will go live that will allow players to party up in duos or trios across both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. If you love duos mode, it seems that you’ll now be able to play to your heart’s content.

That new map rotation is only one part of the Old Ways Lore Event. This event will be centered around Bloodhound, as he’ll be performing a town takeover by turning the northwest portion of the World’s End map into an enclosure where Legends will go toe-to-toe with prowlers in an effort to earn high-end loot.

As with most events, you’ll be able to earn cosmetics by completing daily challenges. There will be a special challenge track you can follow to chart your progress, and you’ll be able to earn up to 1000 points per day as you complete those daily challenges. In the shop, you’ll find a collection of skins for Bloodhound, Wattson, Crypto, and various weapons. In addition, the Legendary Hunt skins will be up in the shop during the event, giving you the chance to buy them if you missed them last time they were available.

The Old Ways Lore Event will be live in Apex Legends from April 7th to the 21st, giving you two weeks to complete your challenges and finish out the challenge track. You can see the skin schedule for the shop in the two images above, but otherwise, find a buddy and get ready to run some duos.