Another PlayStation State of Play is happening next week

It hasn’t been that long since the last PlayStation State of Play, but that isn’t stopping Sony from hosting another one. Today, Sony announced that another State of Play will be happening next week. Still, unlike the previous one that focused primarily on PlayStation 5 games, this one will focus on upcoming games for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

If you thought that Sony might be out of reveals after the last State of Play, which took place in September, it appears you’d be right. Rather than showcase upcoming titles from PlayStation Studios, Sony says that this new State of Play will be “focusing on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party releases headed to PS5 and PS4.”

What those releases could be is anyone’s guess at this point. We can, as always, make a few educated guesses as to what might be on tap, as there are numerous confirmed titles in development for both consoles. Games we’d keep an eye out for in particular include Final Fantasy 16, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake from Aspyr, and titles that are probably closer to release than either of those games including Elden Ring, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Solar Ash.

Sony, for its part, does not indicate what’s in store aside from confirming that it’ll be primarily third-party games on the docket and that the show will mainly comprise “new looks at previously announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world.” Sony says that the whole show will last for around 20 minutes, so we can expect a quick and breezy event.

The next State of Play will be happening next Wednesday, October 27th at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET. You’ll be able to watch the State of Play on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ll be covering the show as it happens, so check back with us next Wednesday for all you need to know.