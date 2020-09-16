Another Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase is happening this week

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been seeing Nintendo periodically host Nintendo Direct Minis where it only shows off upcoming third-party games for the Nintendo Switch. Officially called Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcases, we saw one of these presentations in July and another in August. It turns out this could very well be a monthly thing for Nintendo, as we’re getting another one this week.

Specifically, we’re getting another one tomorrow, so Nintendo is giving us a little bit of advance notice after dropping the last one out of nowhere. As is usually the case, Nintendo’s announcement of this new Direct Mini is almost entirely devoid of details aside from the date and time we’re told to tune in.

“Tune in tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase, featuring information about upcoming Nintendo Switch titles exclusively from Nintendo’s publishing partners,” Nintendo’s announcement reads. We don’t even get an estimated running time for the Direct Mini this time around, so we’re basically going in as blind and unspoiled as we can be.

As always, Nintendo will be livestreaming the showcase on YouTube, and you’ll be able to watch the show via the video embedded above. It’s also possible that Nintendo will broadcast the showcase on its Twitch channel, but it is worth pointing that neither of the previous Partner Showcases were livestreamed there.

In any case, by this point we know not to expect any surprise appearances from first-party Nintendo games, so if that’s what you’re looking for, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. We’ll be covering Partner Showcase here at SlashGear, so be sure to check back with us tomorrow for more on all of the show’s big announcements.