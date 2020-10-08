Another major retailer hit by fruit recall, but for a different reason

Days after an ongoing fruit recall expanded to include a variety of pre-sliced fruits sold by Walmart, the FDA has highlighted another fruit recall impacting Meijer, another big retailer. The difference? This recall covers a different type of fruit — cantaloupe — and has been made due to the potential of contracting a different type of pathogen: Salmonella. Eating the recalled cantaloupe may result in serious illness.

Meijer is a large supermarket company that operates in the Midwestern US. The company has recalled cantaloupe fruit products sold under the Meijer and Kandy brands, including whole cantaloupes and certain fruit trays and bowls that contain cut cantaloupe pieces. The voluntary recall was announced on October 7 in conjunction with Eagle Produce of Arizona, the source of the cantaloupes.

As mentioned, this recall is due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, differing from the fruit recall impacting Walmart, which is due to the potential of Listeria contamination. Salmonella can cause serious illness in at-risk individuals and can be quite uncomfortable for other healthy people. The FDA points out that rarely, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious issues like arthritis and endocarditis.

The recall covers all Meijer stores located in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. According to the recall notice, there haven’t been any reports of illness associated with this recall. The Salmonella was detected as part of a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development sampling probe.

The recalled cantaloupes were sold from September 26 to October 5 — the FDA has the full list of recalled products, including their names, and packaging codes, on its website here. As with any food recall like this, consumers are advised to throw the cantaloupe away uneaten to avoid potentially contracting Salmonella.