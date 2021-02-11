Another classic Star Wars game may be heading to Nintendo Switch

Over the past couple of years, Disney and LucasArts have been releasing classic Star Wars games on the Nintendo Switch. Not only is the console home to the Jedi Knight series, but these days we also have Star Wars Episode 1: Racer to play. Aspyr is the company responsible for porting most of those old games over to the Switch, and soon, we might see another classic Star Wars game join the existing lineup.

As discovered by dataminer and leaker NWPlayer123 on Twitter, Aspyr seems to be in the process of porting Star Wars: Republic Commando over to the Switch. A bit newer than anything in the Jedi Knight series or Episode 1: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando was first released for Xbox and Windows back in 2005.

Star Wars: Republic Commando for Nintendo Switch has been leaked, just got an update

from @/AspyrMedia pic.twitter.com/FaG30syVKs — Nikki™ 🌹 (@NWPlayer123) February 10, 2021

The game is a tactical first-person shooter in which players step into the role of leader of Delta Squad. Throughout the single-player campaign, players are accompanied by three squad members and can issue orders to them as they play. Republic Commando was an interesting take on Star Wars first-person shooter games, and it’s still fondly remembered today by a lot of those who played it back when it was new.

The information NWPlayer123 discovered suggests that Aspyr has been preparing the Switch version of Republic Commando for launch, but for now, the company hasn’t made anything official. We’re not sure if this is going to be a straight port or if it’ll be some kind of remaster, but one has to imagine that some improvements will be made to the game in the jump to the Switch.

We’ll see what happens from here, but Republic Commando is certainly a good candidate for classic Star Wars Switch ports, especially given that it was previously only available on Xbox and PC. Whether the announcement is a while off or right around the corner, we’ll let you know if Aspyr makes things official, so stay tuned for more.