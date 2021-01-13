Anker’s Soundcore reveals Liberty Air 2 Pro premium true wireless earbuds

Anker’s audio brand Soundcore has announced a new pair of true wireless earbuds called Liberty Air 2 Pro. This model features the same type of ‘stem’ design made popular by Apple’s AirPods, boasting features like Active Noise Cancellation, hear-through technology, and more. As expected given the brand’s premium nature, the wireless earbuds come with a charging case that supports wireless charging.

The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless earbuds feature the company’s PureNote driver tech, which the company says are 11mm drivers featuring 10 hardened ‘nanolayers’ to reproduce accurate sound across frequencies. The earbuds were tuned with and without the active noise cancellation feature turned off in order to maintain accuracy regardless of which mode is used.

The earbuds likewise offer a number of features that are increasingly common on high-end models, including a hear-through mode called Transparency mode that lets ambient noises in for safety or convenience reasons; there are two levels, one for all ambient noise and another that focuses just on vocals.

As well, users can turn on Transport mode for blocking out the type of low frequencies that are commonly encountered on buses, planes, and similar transportation. There’s also an Outdoor mode that reduces the ANC power and boosts the bandwidth to keep out street noises. Rounding out the modes is Indoor mode, which targets the mid-range frequencies to filter out voices.

The modes aside, the Liberty Air 2 Pro features a seven-hour run time with the ANC turned off and six hours when it is turned on. When combining the charging case, the run time increases to 26 hours with ANC off and 21 hours with it on. According to the company, every 10 minutes spent on the charger offers two hours of playback time.

The model also offers microphones with noise reduction for calls, user touch controls for managing audio, compatibility with Siri (and others to come in the future), and an IPX4 waterproof rating for use in the rain or when exercising.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are available now in the four above colors for $129.99 USD.