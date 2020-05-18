Animal Crossing’s next big event: Museum Day details

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are seeing a new event kick off today, following the Nature Day and May Day Tour events that took place at the end of April and beginning of May, respectively. This new event is in celebration of International Museum Day, which just so happens to be today, May 18th, in the real world. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the International Museum Day event will run through May 31st.

And why shouldn’t it? After all, the museum is a big part of island living in New Horizons, just like it was in all of the Animal Crossing games that came before it. It takes a lot of work to fill out those Animal Crossing museums, so maybe they should be celebrated for a couple of weeks.

In any case, during the International Museum Day event, you’ll be able to participate in a Stamp Rally. During the Stamp Rally, you’ll have to explore the various exhibits in your museum to find stamp machines. Fill out your stamp card (which you can obtain from Blathers) over the course of the event and you’ll receive an in-game reward.

So, it sounds like the International Museum Day event isn’t quite as extensive as something like Bunny Day, but rather more in line with the Nature Day and May Day events that just wrapped up. In other words, don’t expect the Museum Day event to bring dramatic changes to your island or add a bunch of new crafting recipes to the game.

Next up for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the Wedding Season event, which begins on June 1st and runs for the entire month. Players we’ll be able to visit Harvey’s island to assist a couple named Reese and Cyrus in taking anniversary photos to earn wedding-themed items. We’ll remind you when the Wedding Day event kicks off, so stay tuned for that.