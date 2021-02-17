Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get Super Mario Bros items on March 1

Next week will bring a free Animal Crossing: New Horizons update and with it will come Super Mario Bros-themed items for players to get. Nintendo announced the news during its Nintendo Direct broadcast today, also revealing a new Mario Golf game, a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, and more.

The new update will add fashion and furniture with themes from Super Mario Bros, a sneak peek of which was offered during the broadcast (check out the tweet below to see it). You’ll be able to get the themed items from Nook Shopping starting on March 1.

[Announcement]#SuperMario Bros. themed furniture and fashion items are coming to #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! After downloading the free update on 2/25, a variety of #SuperMario Bros. items will be available in Nook Shopping starting 3/1. #NintendoDirect #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/ehzShpA8Xh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) February 17, 2021

If you pay attention to the end of Nintendo’s teaser video, you’ll see a quick scrolling list of the Super Mario Bros items coming to the Nook Shop, including a mushroom mural, Princess Peach dress and shoes, the Wario outfit, block flooring, Yoshi’s Egg rug, shells, Thwomp, the question block, and more.

In addition to being able to place these items anywhere on your island, you’ll also be able to acquire and place two warp pipes — these will be useful as ways to quickly travel from one part of your island to another.

The new additions are in celebration of the prolonged Mario 35th anniversary, one of the multiple Mario-themed things we’ve seen from Nintendo in recent months. Be sure to check out Nintendo’s Direct for all the new announcements, as well as the timeline below for the biggest news.