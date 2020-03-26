Animal Crossing: New Horizons update likely patches game’s big bug

Despite the fact that Animal Crossing: New Horizons hasn’t even been out a week yet, players have found and have been exploiting a particular item duplication glitch. Essentially, the glitch allowed pairs of players to duplicate items and then sell them off for hefty sums of bells, and of course, that’s something Nintendo takes issue with.

The company seems to have wasted little time in quashing the issue, delivering a new update for New Horizons overnight that brings the game to version 1.1.1. Nintendo has made a habit of releasing brief and vague patch notes for its games, and it appears with New Horizons things are no different. Indeed, the patch notes over on Nintendo’s Japanese support site merely say that this update “fixed a serious bug affecting game balance.”

That doesn’t give us a whole lot to go on, but it seems that the bug at the center of Nintendo’s focus here was the item duplication glitch. Aside from the bug fix, there’s nothing else to this update, so it looks like Nintendo was trying to push this fix out the door as soon as possible to get the exploit patched.

One important thing to note is that while you can keep playing without applying the update, you won’t be able to go online. You’ll need to update to version 1.1.1 if you want to keep playing online, so if you spend a lot of time visiting friends’ islands, you should install this update as soon as you can.

So, as far as updates go, this isn’t a super exciting one, but necessary if Nintendo wants to prevent people from duplicating items. We’ll let you know when a more substantial update comes around the bend, so stay tuned for that.