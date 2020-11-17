Animal Crossing: New Horizons update finally delivers data transfers

This week the folks at Animal Crossing: New Horizons revealed that you’ll soon get a long-awaited feature for the game. As of November 19, 2020, users will be able to transfer data from one Nintendo Switch console to another Nintendo Switch console. They’ll need to initiate said transfer with the free Island Transfer Tool app that’ll appear in the Nintendo eShop soon, if it’s not already there by the time this article is set to go live!

The big difference between transfers with the Island Transfer Tool app are in Island Representative status. If you are not a representative of an island, you’ll be able to transfer character, house, and inventory from one Nintendo Switch to another. If you’re an Island Representative, you’ll be able to transfer your entire island, all at once.

In the next few weeks we’ll also see a collection of holiday-themed features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Thanksgiving / “Turkey Day” will take place on November 26, 2020. At that time, Franklin will appear in the town plaza. Franklin is a turkey chef who seems to be ready to roll with every sort of ingredient except turkey – because that’d be macabre and twisted.

From December 26 to December 31, there’ll be New Year’s Eve items available in the Nook Stop. On December 24, the black-nosed reindeer Jingle will appear in town ready to hand out toys to individuals on the island.

The holiday gift-giving day Christmas will be called Toy Day in the game. Cranny will have toys and the Able Sisters will have festive outfits starting on December 1. This will all last until December 31, at which point it’ll be time to switch to the year 2021.

The big update also includes a unique Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Nook Phone. If you connect both your Pocket Camp app and your New Horizons account to the same Nintendo Account, you’ll get this new phone for free.