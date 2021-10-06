Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct announced for next week

During last month’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that it would be hosting a separate event in October all about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. That’s all we were told at the time, but today, we’re learning more, with Nintendo confirming that a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will be happening next week. It’s there we’ll learn about new content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November.

It’s unclear what Nintendo will announce, but the idea is that the incoming content should be relatively significant if the company is dedicating an entire Nintendo Direct to it. On Twitter today, Nintendo says that the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will happen on Friday, October 15th at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct will air on Oct. 15 at 7am PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information about the content coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/gc7rfFoxpk — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) October 6, 2021

The show will last for roughly 20 minutes, and judging by the text in that tweet, it will mostly cover new content hitting the game in November. The big question now becomes one of how much new content Nintendo is planning to reveal. After all, in the time since its release, Animal Crossing: New Horizon has faced criticism from series veterans for not having as much content as its predecessors.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was met with unprecedented success upon release. Even though the game was released in March 2020, it quickly became one of Switch’s best-selling games, selling tens of millions of copies in a much shorter timeframe than other big sellers on the platform.

If you want to watch the Direct live, you’ll be able to do just that with the YouTube livestream we’ve embedded above, though Nintendo will also likely be streaming the event on its Twitch channel. Whatever Nintendo announces, we’ll be covering it here at SlashGear, so check back with us on the 15th for all you need to know.