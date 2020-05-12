Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes to Tetris 99 this weekend

Over the past couple of months, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the most popular Switch games of all time. It should be little surprise, then, to see Nintendo announce a new crossover for Tetris 99 that features Animal Crossing: New Horizons. More specifically, New Horizons will be the focus of the 13th Maximus Cup, which is set to kick off later this week.

The 13th Maximus Cup will run from Friday, May 15th at 12 AM PDT to Monday, May 18th at 11:59 PM PDT. During that time, you’ll be tasked with earning 100 event points. Every match you play during the weekend will count toward your Maximus Cup score, with the points awarded for each match being determined by your placement.

Assuming you get to that 100 point threshold, you’ll unlock an Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme to use in Tetris 99. In-game themes seem to be the go-to reward for these Maximus Cups, so while Tetris 99 veterans may know what to expect by now, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans will still want to check this out.

Tetris 99, for the uninitiated, is one of the perks Nintendo offers to Switch Online subscribers. As long as you’ve got an active Switch Online subscription, Tetris 99 is free to download and play. Nintendo Switch Online runs $20 a year or $4 per month and is required to tap into Animal Crossing: New Horizons‘ online component, so there’s a good chance that many Animal Crossing players already have access to Tetris 99.

In today’s announcement, Nintendo points out that those who aren’t subscribed to Switch Online can take advantage of a 7-day free trial, going on to note that those who have already used the trial will get the chance to claim a second one later this week. That seemingly confirms that the second free trial we saw Nintendo of Europe announce a couple of weeks back is coming to the US. We’ll see if the company shares anymore details about that, so stay tuned for more.