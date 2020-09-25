Animal Crossing Halloween update details revealed

Today the spookiest of updates was revealed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Halloween is nearly upon us… or at least the month of October is nearly upon us, and Animal Crossing isn’t about to be left out in the cold. The big event begins on the 30th of September, 2020, allowing the entire month of October for a dark and glorious exploration of the monster holiday.

Starting on September 30, 2020, Animal Crossing will begin rolling with pumpkin growing with respect to DIY projects. Users will need to purchase pumpkin starts in-game from Leif (as they are normally), BUT… starting in October, they’ll appear in Nook’s Cranny. “Once your pumpkins are grown, they can be harvested and put to use in pumpkin-based DIY projects.”

Starting on September 30, 2020, users will be able to “revisit dreams from a list.” With this ability, you’ll be able to visit some of your favorite islands whenever you like, just so long as you’ve already visited said islands in dreams (as you did starting in the summer of 2020).

On October 31, 2020, after 5PM, it is TRULY Halloween. Neighbors will “gather in the plaza” where Halloween decorations will be plentiful. This update has a cheeky reference to The Nightmare Before Christmas with a guest named “Jack, the ‘czar of Halloween.'”

Users that give lollipops and candy of other sorts will receive “spooky in-game rewards.” Per a note from the creators of the game, you’ll want to “be sure to save some candy for your neighbors, too, or you might get pranked!”

Animal Crossing’s connection to your smartphone is about to get even MORE addicting with an update to the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. There, the NookLink Service will soon be able to perform Reactions in the game. That’ll begin in an update “in early October.” New reactions will appear in the next few weeks for Halloween specifically.