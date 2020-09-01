Animal Crossing gets political with official Biden-Harris campaign signs

The Biden-Harris campaign is taking its work to the gaming world, specifically to hit title Animal Crossing: New Horizons, according to a new report. The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris duo have officially launched yard signs in the game, giving players a way to show their support for the campaign within their digital worlds. The new option arrives as the pandemic forces politicians to change the way they drum up support.

The campaign signs will be available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons starting on September 1, according to The Verge, which reports that a total of four campaign signs will be available for players to download. As the image above shows, there will be a ‘Jo’ Pride sign, Team Jo sign, regular Biden-Harris sign, and one simply featuring three aviator sunglasses.

Within the game, players will be able to get the signs using the Nintendo Switch Online app to scan each design’s QR code. This will potentially bring the campaign to the attention of a huge number of people — Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven quite popular with millions of downloads.

Some game influencers will drive the digital campaign by showing off the designs to their audience during gameplay. This represents the latest digital effort by the Biden-Harris campaign, which has also conducted live-streamed events and, when necessary, live events involving social distancing efforts.

The move comes as part of the wider issues facing politicians this year. The pandemic has made it impossible to conduct large in-person rallies and other events, which would potentially expose participants to the SARS-CoV-2 virus behind the COVID-19 outbreaks.