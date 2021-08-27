Animal Crossing crossover hits peak Puma

There’s a new brand product crossover in the mix this week, and it includes both Animal Crossing and Puma. It’s basically a match made in heaven for those gamers who play the Animal Crossing New Horizons game religiously, want to wear cute bits of clothing, and do not want to pay massive amounts of cash to own said bits of clothing.

The first imagery shared by Puma was revealed via Sneaker Freaker. In the Wild Rider there’s an array of character heads across the majority of the shoe, brown Puma label tongue with Animal Crossing leaf logo, and light, smooth cool colors throughout. These sneakers come with two sets of laces and a cute lil’ drawstring sack for holding the laces you’re not wearing, with a star on the side for good measure.

A single hoodie was also shared this week, in similar light cool tones (with white and black printing) appearing to be the theme for this collection. The back of this hoody has a grid of character faces like the design for the first sneakers, too.

Nintendo also quote-Tweeted the original Puma tease for those collaboration, suggesting that “something new is on the horizon.” This could very well indicate that the game will have some Puma customizations in the near future, too!

Prices have not yet been shared by Puma or the folks behind cross-brand products with Animal Crossing, but we DO know the products that’ll be part of the first set of releases. The first Animal Crossing x Puma collection will have a sets of three different style of Puma sneaker right out the gate: Puma Suede, Puma Future Rider, and Puma Wild Rider.

This might be enough to make a gamer like myself move back to Puma from my long-standing default Adidas. It all depends on if the Suede sneakers look as good as the Wild Riders shown this week – we shall see!