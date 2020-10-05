Android-powered Zeiss ZX1 camera lands for preorder

Photography fans with the budget to afford the high-end Zeiss line of cameras have a new option available for preorder called the Zeiss ZX1. The camera was announced back in September 2018 and is only now going up for preorder. One of the camera’s big claims to fame is a partnership with Adobe to allow Lightroom CC to run directly on the 4.3-inch display on the camera’s back.

Zeiss says that the camera was designed specifically to allow photographers to shoot, edit, and share photos on the fly. The camera has a 37.4MP full-frame CMOS sensor and a leaf shutter with physical exposure dials. The rear LCD is a touchscreen measuring 4.34-inches, and the camera has an internal 512GB SSD for storage.

It ships with a Zeiss Distagon T* 35mm f/2 lens. The integrated viewfinder is a full HD OLED Electronic unit with 0.74x magnification. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are integrated into the camera. It supports an ISO range of 80-51200 and three FPS continuous shooting. The camera has a USB Type-C port built-in.

Another feature of the rear LCD on the camera is a side toolbar for quick switching between different camera modes. Both microphone and headphone jacks are available for enhanced audio recording and audio monitoring while shooting video. The camera also has a top hot shoe compatible with the Sigma TTL protocol.

The mechanical shutter can operate at speeds of 1/8000 to 30 seconds, and the camera features exposure modes including aperture priority, manual, program, and shutter priority. Video can be recorded in 4K UHD resolution at 29.97p or in full HD resolution at 59.94p. Power comes from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with 3190 mAh of power inside. The camera weighs 1.76 pounds, and the preorder price is steep at $6000.