Android Enterprise Essentials distills security for smaller businesses

There will undoubtedly be many people who will not equate Android with security. Despite that, Android phones are still a more economic option for businesses that have to communicate and operate via smartphones, especially during these times. Google’s Android Enterprise mobile device management was created precisely to address the needs of businesses that are different from regular consumers. Now the Android creator is launching a new flavor of this system for small and medium-sized businesses that don’t need all the bells and whistles or can’t make room for complicated solutions in their budgets.

With more work happening online on computers and even phones, the consequences of a data breach from these endpoints have become even greater. Small and medium-sized businesses or SMBs can no longer remain complacent because of their size, especially when cybercriminals presume that employee phones can access company data or even store those directly in the device. Most MDMs, including Android Enterprise, offer a long list of security features that may be too complex and too expensive for business owners, which is where the new Essentials come in.

As the name so plainly says, Android Enterprise Essentials offers the very basics of mobile security and remote management. It lets business owners or IT administrators impose limits, like requiring a lock screen or preventing users from install apps outside of Google Play Store. In the worst-case scenario, they can also remotely wipe the device if necessary.

Android Enterprise Essentials was specifically designed for businesses with more limited resources, both financially as well as people who will actually manage company phones. Devices managed under the system are remotely activated and settings are automatically applied, making it easier for end users, that is, the employees, to get up and running without lifting a finger.

That said, Google says that even larger businesses can benefit from the Essentials, especially in cases where advanced features aren’t needed for a large number of devices. Google has yet to announce availability details but the service will launch globally in January 2021.