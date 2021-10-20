Android apps come to Windows 11 today, but not for everyone

For many people, one of the most exciting things about Windows 11 is the fact that the new OS will be able to run Android apps. Microsoft is slowly beginning to launch Android apps for Windows 11, though it seems the feature isn’t quite ready for prime time yet. Instead of rolling out Android apps to all Windows 11 users today, Microsoft is launching it on a small scale for some early testers.

That’s right: this first Android preview is open only to those in the Windows Insider Program, so if you’re an Insider, you’ll get to see what running Android apps in Windows 11 is like before anyone else. Microsoft says that it’s rolling out Android app testing to beta channel users in the Windows Insider Program, so if you’re in that channel, you should be able to take them for a spin.

Windows Insiders won’t be able to test any Android app they wish, as Microsoft is limiting this test to just 50 apps that have been curated by it, Amazon, and app developers. The idea is to offer a range of Android apps that can be tested and validated “across a broad set of hardware,” as Microsoft also says that it will use this test to confirm and adjust the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 machines and the Windows Subsystem for Android.

While users will be able to search for Android apps through the Microsoft Store, Android app downloads will be handled by the Amazon Appstore, which is in preview today as well. Mobile games like Lords Mobile, Coin Master, and June’s Journey are available as part of this test, along with reading apps like Kindle and Comics and educational apps made for kids like Khan Academy Kids and Lego Duplo World.

Microsoft said today that these Android apps will take advantage of Windows 11’s new features, such as Snap Layouts. Users will also be able to pin Android apps to their start menus and taskbars, while the apps themselves will be integrated into the Alt + Tab menu and Task view while they’re open. We’re told that more Android apps will be added as testing goes on, so we’ll keep an eye open for more on Windows 11 Android apps from Microsoft.