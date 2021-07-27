Android 13 reportedly called Tiramisu

Google has for a long time released new versions of Android and used names for the operating system based on desserts. A new report is making the rounds that claims the next version of Android (Android 13) will be called Tiramisu internally. The tip on the name comes from a comment by AOSP Gerrit.

However, the leaker is clear that the Tiramisu name will only be used internally at Google. Publicly, it will be referred to as Android 13 only. In the past, Google referred to new versions of Android publicly by their dessert-themed codenames. However, that stopped with Android 10.

Despite not referring to new versions of Android by dessert-themed names publicly, these codenames are still used internally. For example, Android 10 is known as Quince Tart, Android 11 was Red Velvet Cake, and Android 12 was known as Snow Cone. Many fans of the Android operating system are missing official dessert-themed names.

We’ve even seen some tie-ups between Google and candy manufacturers to push the dessert-themed names, particularly with Android 4.4 KitKat. Most are probably familiar with the desert tiramisu without any explanation.

However, in case you aren’t familiar, tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian dessert. It’s common at Italian restaurants worldwide. For those who don’t care for coffee, it’s likely not their favorite. There’s no clear indication at this time when Android 13 might launch. Only recently, Google released Android 12 Beta 3.1.

The update fixed an issue that caused Android’s low memory killer daemon to kill processes. The update also fixed an issue that can sometimes cause the system UI to crash. The update was designed specifically to fix a problem that, for some users, led to a boot loop that caused the device to continually crash and then reboot.