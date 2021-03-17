Android 12 DP2 release date today – what’s new?

The second developer preview software for Android 12 was released today by Google. This new version delivers a proper “12” logo and adds support for rounded corners… along with a few other important features. This software should be available to you, the developer, so long as you’re out here with a Google Pixel smartphone made in the last couple of years.

What’s new in Android 12 DP2?

Android 12 makes blurs, color filters, and other effects easier for developers to use in View and rendering hierarchies. It’s going to get fancy up in here. That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll see all apps get blurry screens for backgrounds, but it DOES mean more developers will be testing out new graphics implementations in the near future.

The user will see support for rounded corners in Android 12, meaning we’ll no longer need to worry we’re missing anything with a device that’s not just rectangular. Does this mean the next Razer Phone will have a circular display? Probably not – but wouldn’t that be weird and neat?

This update adds several features in the Trust and Safety department. There’s extended security for lockscreen notification actions – like authentication requirements for deleting of messages from the lockscreen. App overlay controls already required permission from the user to appear, now a new permission exists that gives this denial power to the developer, too.

With Android 12 we’ve got Picture in Picture improvements – this will mostly make the process simpler for devices that have large enough displays for picture in picture to make sense. Like television-sized displays, and foldable tablet machines.

Where is Android 12 beta for the public?

Google’s latest roadmap for Android 12 has Developer Preview versions set for February, March, and April. It would appear that around the halfway point between April and May, we’ll very possibly see a Beta Release for Android 12. The Beta phase lasts from May through at least August of 2021. That’s when we get into Platform Stability.

If you’re looking to run Android 12 in its Public Beta iteration, prepare yourself for the same requirements made for Android 12 Developer Previews 1, 2, and beyond. That means you’ll need a Google Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, or Pixel 5. Or you can use the official Android Emulator.