Android 12 Beta 2 released: Here’s how to get it

Today we’re taking a peek at Android 12 Beta 2, the latest update to Google’s own mobile operating system, just before the full public release. This new Android 12 Beta 2 release includes a new “updated WiFi UX experience” that allows users to connect to wireless internet and “quickly manage their network connections.” This update also has new microphone and camera toggles and indicators, as well as a new Privacy Dashboard.

To access the latest beta for Android 12, take a peek at the “Get Android 12 site” hosted by Google. The Android 12 Beta 2 update can be loaded on Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, Pixel 4, 4a, 4a (5G), and Pixel 5. To attain this latest round, you’ll need to Enroll in Android Beta for Pixel.

If you have non-Google Pixel smartphone, you can check the Partners and eligible devices list. That includes ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, TECNO, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

If you are an Android TV developer, you might have the Android TV ADT-3 Developer Kit. If you DO, you’ll find the Android 12 Beta for TV page with instructions on how to make this software roll to your device.

You could also get a Generic System Image (GSI) if you’re working with a device that’s Treble-compliant and not on the list of partner devices above. The latest version of this software should appear at the GSI downloads page with Android Developers.

If you’re an Android Developer and do not want to test apps and such on an Android device, there’s always the Android Emulator. You’ll need the Android Studio software suite – inside that, you’ll go to Tools – SDK Manager – SDK Tools (tab) – select the latest version of Android Emulator and tap OK.

Once that’s installed, go to Tools – AVD Manager, and create a new Android Virtual Device. Select Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, or 5, with 64-bit Android 12. Download an Android 12 system image that matches your device definition, return to your list of virtual devices in AVD Manager, and double-click your Android 12 virtual device.