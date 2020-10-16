Analogue Duo revives TurboGrafx-16 and more for the modern era

Analogue is known for making really solid hardware that can play a range of retro games, and today, it introduced its next product: the Analogue Duo. In its announcement today, Analogue says that the Duo “compatible with nearly every NEC system and game format.” That means it can play games from platforms like the TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, and TurboGrafx CD.

It does this through its its dual card slot and CD-ROM drive, covering pretty much all of NEC’s formats throughout the years – HuCards, TurboChips, and CD-ROMs. The console also contains an controller port on the side (along with a pair of USB ports on the back), so you can use original accessories with the console as well.

Introducing Analogue Duo. An all-in-one reimagining of perhaps the most underappreciated video game systems of all time.

Compatible with nearly every NEC system and game format. TurboGrafx-16. PC Engine. SuperGrafx.

TurboGrafx CD. PC Engine CD-ROM².https://t.co/kI1VoyNKZv pic.twitter.com/JfEzIdKirP — Analogue (@analogue) October 16, 2020

Obviously, you don’t need original accessories on hand to use the Analogue Duo, as the company also says that it’s compatible with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless peripherals. Specifically, that means almost every 8bitdo wireless controller should work with it, which doesn’t really come as a surprise since we’ve seen these two companies team up often.

On the Analogue Duo website, we’re told that the console outputs at 1080p and has been “completely engineered in FPGA,” which means it doesn’t rely on emulation. The Analogue Duo is launching sometime next year for $199, but be prepared to act fast when it launches, because Analogue is saying that it’ll only be available in “limited quantities.” That elicits flashbacks of when the Analogue Pocket went on sale, but hopefully the Duo doesn’t sell out quite that fast.

Speaking of the Pocket, Analogue is also bringing some TurboGrafx-16 functionality that device as well by way of a new adapter. We’ll see that launch sometime next year as well for $29.99, and it’ll make the Pocket compatible with TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, and SuperGrafx games. We’ll let you know when more details are announced about each device, so stay tuned for more.