Among Us adds ‘chocolate’ hat, but we all know what it really is

Among Us is getting an entirely new map, of course, but that’s not the big news at the moment. In less than a week, the game will also add a new hat for players to wear, and, well, it stinks. The team is adding a totally innocent, not-at-all-poop hat that is definitely just chocolate ice cream, even though it has a suspiciously similar design to a certain popular emoji.

Innersloth teased the new hat with a screenshot on Twitter, and it clearly had fun with the new design, saying that it ‘definitely does not look like anything’ but a swirl of chocolate ice cream. Innocent smiley face included.

5 MORE DAYS another free hat coming with the update! 🍫 chocolate ice cream 🍫 definitely does not look like anything else!! just pure chocolate ice cream!!! :) pic.twitter.com/6M10n7n0XX — Among Us ✈️ weekend! i sleep!! (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

The new poop/chocolate hat should pair well with the angry eyebrows that’ll arrive with the big March 31 update, which is also bringing the previously announced Airship map and account system. The map will include new tasks and some other changes to keep things fresh.

The update will be free to download and, hopefully, will cut down on the number of bad actors who have taken advantage of the anonymous account-free gameplay. Players will get to pick which of the new rooms they start the game in, which should improve the mystery of who is the imposter.

It seems the update will also bring some other new hats, but we won’t know what to expect until the update arrives. The core gameplay, which involves completing tasks while trying to avoid death at the hands of one or more imposters, will remain the same.