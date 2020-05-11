American Horror Story creator reveals new spinoff anthology show

Hit FX show American Horror Story is getting a spinoff, show co-creator Ryan Murphy has revealed. The new series will feature a very similar name and will, it seems, follow the same general theme as the original show — that is to say, it’ll be creepy and will have an anthology format. The difference will be that rather than presenting stories in seasons, each episode will be its own story.

American Horror Story is a horror TV show that features multiple stories told in seasonal batches of episodes. The first season debuted in October 2011; the show has enjoyed fairly solid ratings in the seasons since, resulting in nine complete seasons. As expected, production on the show has stalled due to the pandemic.

Show co-creator Ryan Murphy recently published a screenshot on Instagram of the American Horror Story cast participating in a group video call from their respective homes. In the post, Murphy revealed that there will be a new episode-long anthology show called American Horror Stories, but he didn’t have much information about it.

According to Murphy, the cast was talking about their work together, when they’ll start filming the next season of American Horror Story, and he dropped a tidbit about the upcoming anthology series, but without providing any extra info about it. He also teased that they talked about, “…other stuff I cannot print.”

Sources speaking to Deadline claimed this is a “companion” series to the main show, one that will likewise be available on FX. The sources claimed that there was a “lot of momentum” beyond the show, but then the pandemic ended up shutting down show production in March. We don’t yet know when the 10th season of AHS will arrive for this reason and there’s no word on when the anthology show may premiere.