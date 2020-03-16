AMD Ryzen 9 4000H and 4000HS APU units hit the top end of laptop power

The newest AMD Ryzen 9 4000 mobile series chips were revealed today with the power and features to take on Intel’s latest Core i9 laptop collection. Two new laptop-aimed CPU units were revealed this morning by AMD, one the Ryzen 9 4900H, the other the Ryzen 9 4900HS. Both are based on AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture, and are scheduled to be appearing in notebook computers in the next few weeks.

The difference here is the H and the HS, which signifies the difference in wattage. The H model works with 45 W, while the HS model rolls at 35 W. All parts are PCIe 3.0, connecting in-effect.

This journey began in 2011, when AMD revealed their first APU, integrating both CPU and GPU in codename Llano. Then came Trinity in 2012, Kabini in 2013, Kaveri and Beema in 2014, and in 2015 with Carrizo with the first X86 Full SoC CPU, GPU, and FCH. In 2016 AMD released Bristol Ridge, 2017 brought Raven Ridge and the first “Zen” core in the mobile realm. In 2019 cam Picasso, and in 2020 we’ve got Renoir, with the first X86 7nm mobile SoC in full effect.

Both of these Ryzen 9 4900 units work with 4GB L2, and 8GB L3. Both have 8 GPU CUs, 1750 Mhz GPU frequency. Both have 8 cores, 16 threads. The base frequency for the H version is 3.3 GHz, with a 4.4 GHz turbo. The HS version has a base frequency of 3.0 GHz, turbo at 4.3 GHz, and again, the H works with 45 W TDP, and HS is 35 W.

UPDATE: Specs in full effect:

AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

CPU Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Base Clock: 3.0GHz

Boost Clock: up to 4.3GHz

Total L2 Cache: 4MB

Total L3 Cache: 8MB

CMOS: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: FP6

Max Temps: 105-degrees C

Default TDP / TDP: 35W

System Memory Type: DDR4-3200MHz, LPDDR4-4266MHz

AMD Ryzen 9 4900H

CPU Cores: 8

GPU Core: 8

Threads: 16

Base Clock: 3.3GHz

Boost Clock: up to 4.4GHz

Total L2 Cache: 4MB

Total L3 Cache: 8MB

CMOS: TSMC 7nm FinFET

Package: FP6

Max Temps: 105-degrees C

Default TDP / TDP: 35-54W

System Memory Type: DDR4-3200MHz, LPDDR4-4266MHz