AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black launched to taunt gamers

Any PC gamer enthusiast who has been wanting to build a new gaming PC with high-end hardware inside, like the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, knows it’s all but impossible to get your hands on some PC hardware right now. About the only way to get one of the cards is to pay a scalper an exorbitant amount of money over the MSRP. Yesterday, AMD announced a new version of its RX 6800 XT video card called the RX 6800 XT Midnight Black.

The card launched directly through the AMD.com website and was noted to be in limited supply and only available while supplies last. It’s currently unknown if AMD plans the RX 6800 XT Midnight Black to be restocked in the future or if it was only available in the single run. As far as hardware specifications, it was the same as the initial version of the 6800 XT that’s all but impossible to find.

RX 6800 XT Midnight Black specifications include a Navi 21 XT GPU featuring 4608 stream processors. AMD fitted the card with 16 gigabytes of GDDR6 memory and 128 megabytes of Infinity Cache. The card is a 2.5-slot design and features dual eight-pin power connectors slurping down up to 300 watts of power.

As you might expect, with high demand for new video cards, the RX 6800 XT Midnight Black went out of stock almost immediately. It did carry the same $649 MSRP as the standard version of the card. AMD made the RX 6800 XT Midnight Black, differentiated from the standard version by its all-black design, available as of 6 AM PST yesterday.

Anyone wanting to get hands-on on one of these cards will have to turn to the scalpers that are the scourge of PC enthusiasts and gamers everywhere. Some PC components are currently hard to find thanks to a perfect storm of demand and short supply, thanks in part to the pandemic.