AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU can be viewed in Fortnite

The days when graphics cards were simple boring slabs of green plastic and pieces of metal are pretty much ancient history now. As more powerful graphics cards become bigger, the opportunity to give them some visual personality and flair has also opened up. More than just cold, hard numbers, the likes of AMD and NVIDIA have taken to selling new cards’ design as well. And what better way to do that than to dump the upcoming Radeon RX 6000’s design where many gamers are most likely to see it: in Fortnite.

It isn’t unusual for companies and brands to take to virtual worlds to advertise their products, though tie-ins with movies and fictional franchises have admittedly been more common. AMD would have probably also opted for a more open and more accessible Minecraft product placement if it had enough pixels to show off the new graphics card’s design. As it stands, it settled for creating its own Fortnite island in the shape of the Radeon RX 6000 series.

Marketing gimmicks aside, AMD also revealed a more normal-looking teaser that you can view even without Fortnite. It points to a brand new cooler design that admittedly looks less industrial than its Radeon VII predecessor with a color scheme that more closely matches Radeon’s own theme. The three fans indicate the thermal requirements and output of this powerhouse, though thankfully it doesn’t seem to need more than three.

Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ — Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020

The Radeon RX2’s primary claim to fame will be the new RDNA2 microarchitecture, the same RDNA2 behind the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Of course, the PC version will be less hampered by console restrictions, showing off the full power of the graphics card. That power has been seen in leaked benchmarks to be a bit behind NVIDIA’s newest GeForce RTX 3080.

Of course, it will be that new card that AMD will be pitting the Radeon RX 6000 against, especially since it chose an October 28 announcement. That practically puts it in a race against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, which could be more on par with AMD’s new GPU.