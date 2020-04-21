AMD 3100 and 3300X CPUs pad out Ryzen 3 low-end

Today, AMD announced that it’s expanding its 3rd-generation Ryzen CPU lineup, but while some might be expecting it to add new CPUs to the top end, it’s instead going the other direction. AMD announced today that it’s padding out the low end of its 3rd-gen Ryzen range by introducing the Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X CPUs. Along with the reveal of these two new CPUs, AMD also announced when it will launch its B550 motherboard.

First, though, the CPUs: both the Ryzen 3 3100 and the Ryzen 3 3300X are built using AMD’s Zen 2 architecture. Both are 4 core/8 thread processors as well, with each one sporting a total cache of 18MB. They both use the AM4 platform – which is the socket the B550 motherboard supports – and both support Simultaneous Multi-Threading.

In short, the two CPUs have a lot in common. The main differences between the two are the boost and base frequencies – in the 3100, we see a base frequency of 3.6GHz and a boost frequency of 3.9GHz. In the 3300X, on the other hand, base frequency sits at 3.8GHz while boost frequency hits 4.3GHz.

Given that these two CPUs are so similar, it shouldn’t come as a shock to hear that their prices aren’t that different either. The 3100 will run a mere $99, making it a good processor choice for builds on a budget. The 3300X comes in at a $120 price point, representing a $30 price increase over its brother.

AMD didn’t offer a ton of details about the B550 motherboard today, but it did say that “upcoming B550 motherboards are the only mainstream modern chipset with compatibility for PCIe 4.0,” which should offer twice the bandwidth of B450 motherboards. We’ll see the B550 launch on June 16th – pricing is still being kept under wraps – while the 3100 and 3300X are expected to be available on May 21st.