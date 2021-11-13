AMC Theatres now accepts Bitcoin, but that’s only the start

As promised earlier this year, AMC Theatres now accepts certain cryptocurrencies as payment for tickets and concessions. It didn’t take long for the company to roll out support for these cryptocurrencies, but they’re just the start. As part of the update about its crypto payment option, company CEO Adam Aron said AMC Theatres will also add support for a certain popular dog-themed coin.

MNAphotography/Shutterstock

Back in September, Aron revealed that AMC Theatres’ would accept more than just Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency and the subject of its initial announcement. As promised, the latest update from Aron reveals that customers can now use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin to buy movie tickets and pay for their popcorn.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

The company also plans to add support for Dogecoin, the low-value cryptocurrency that launched as a joke based on a meme, but that has managed to survive to become a notable digital asset. The decision to support Dogecoin isn’t entirely surprising — few people actually use the digital asset for transactions, but the option does pander to the meme stock enthusiasts who’ve latched onto AMC.

In addition to its new crypto payment support, AMC Theatres is also accepting payment from more convenient mobile-based platforms like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal. The growing number of payment options beyond traditional cash and cards is paving the way for a future in which one can leave their physical wallet at home with everything instead stored neatly on one’s phone.

Though most shops don’t accept cryptocurrencies for payment, the support has become more widespread as the digital assets go mainstream. With that said, AMC Theatres isn’t the first major company to add support for Bitcoin and certain other cryptocurrencies. Starbucks, for example, accepts Bitcoin, though many consumers are likely to find the option less convenient than tapping their credit card on the payment terminal.