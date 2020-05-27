Amazon Studios plans original ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ series

Amazon Studios is developing a new show based on Lisbeth Salander, the main character in the novels by author Steig Larsson. The series is called Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, but won’t mirror the movies released over several years. According to a new report, Amazon’s take on the novel will include a modern setting and a new story, among other things.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was a 2011 movie starring Daniel Craig as Mikael Blomkvist and Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander. Amazon’s Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series will bring in new cast members, a new setting, and wrap it all up in a new storyline, according to Deadline.

Left Bank Pictures founder and CEO Andrew Harries will executive produce the series with Rob Bullock, according to the report. The studios haven’t yet cast anyone to play the roles, so it’s unclear who we’ll see take up the mantle of Salander; previous actresses included Noomi Rapace, Rooney Mara, and Claire Foy.

As with other Amazon Studios projects, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo will be available on the Prime Video service, which is available as part of the main Prime subscription, as well as the standalone Prime Video plan. The company has been growing its own original offerings, though not quite at the same rate as Netflix.

The company has a number of notable originals at this point, the most recent being its continuation of science fiction show The Expanse. Amazon Studios is also behind The Man in the High Castle, Bosch, Sneaky Pete, Goliath, Hand of God, and a series based on the character Jack Ryan.