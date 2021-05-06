Amazon Studios is planning a horror anthology series called Unknown

Amazon Studios is planning a horror anthology series called Unknown that will be made available on its Prime platform. The project comes from Kilter Films and the writers behind The Boy, Clay Chapman and Craig Macneill. The series is described as a psychological horror, one that will merge true crime and folklore.

Given that Unknown will be an anthology series, each season will introduce viewers to a different story — a popular medium in the horror genre arguably popularized by American Horror Story. The first season will tell the story of estranged siblings who travel to the Texas Killing Fields.

That’s according to Deadline, which reports that the brother and sister showcased in Unknown‘s first season will face a “dark spirit that inhabits the region from their childhood.” This won’t be the first horror project from the two writers; Macneill, for example, directed the Kristen Stewart movie Lizzie and Chapman has written dozens of books.

It’s unclear when Unknown will premiere on Amazon’s video platform, but you’ll need a Prime membership to watch it. Amazon has been steadily growing its library of original content over the past several years, releasing some shows that went on to become notable hits for the company.

There is, for example, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Man in the High Castle, Jack Ryan, The Boys, Carnival Row and Hanna, all of which have received generally high marks from critics and viewers.