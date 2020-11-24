Amazon renews hit sci-fi show The Expanse for a bittersweet season 6

Hit science fiction TV show The Expanse, now an Amazon Original, has been renewed by the company for a sixth season. This is good news for fans, but ultimately bittersweet: season six will be the show’s final season, marking an end to one of the best sci-fi series in the recent past. As before, the new season will be available on Prime Video.

The Expanse premiered in 2015 on Syfy network, which, despite solid ratings, canceled the show in 2018 with its third season. Fans rallied to call on big streaming services to pick up the series to keep it running and Amazon stepped up to the plate.

The service launched its first original season — Season 4 — on Prime Video, making it available for free to subscribers and at cost for everyone else. The show has maintained its popularity through this transition and continues to enjoy solid ratings from viewers and critics alike.

Amazon announced plans to end the show with its sixth season in a press release today, stating that fans can expect a ‘satisfying conclusion’ to the series. The announcement comes ahead of the show’s season five debut on Prime Video, where it will be available starting on December 16.

Though Amazon hasn’t provided a date for the sixth season, it is reasonable to assume that it will arrive in December 2021, at least based on when Amazon has released past seasons. Amazon Prime subscribers can access the series on Prime Video now. The company also offers a standalone subscription to Prime Video by itself for $12.99/month.