Amazon Prime Day 2021: The headphones & earbuds deals I’d buy

It’s Amazon Prime Day 2021 and there’s no shortage of wireless headphones and earbuds deals right now. You’re basically spoiled for choice, regardless of your budget. However my three picks are based on the models I use myself every day – I’m recommending them because they’re legitimately the best I’ve tried, and I think you’ll like them too.

For travelers, Sony WH-1000XM4

I’m honestly surprised to see such an aggressive Prime Day deal on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 so soon: the active noise-cancelling headphones remain at the top of their game. The design may not have changed much since the previous generation, but what’s going on inside has had a significant upgrade. The result is impressive sound quality for music, and incredible ANC.

If you spend any time on a plane, you owe your ears a set of decent noise-cancelling headphones. Usually, you’d pay $349.99 for the WH-1000XM4, but for Prime Day 2021 they’re down to $248. That’s a saving of 29-percent on what are still my go-to headphones when I want peak ANC performance.

For Apple ecosystem fans, AirPods Pro

There’s a good reason that AirPods Pro have become among the best-selling earbuds in the world. Apple’s combination of long battery life and convenience, together with great active noise cancellation, makes them a superb pick for anyone looking for a good all-rounder.

For Amazon Prime Day 2021, AirPods Pro are down from their usual $249, to just $189.99. That’s a 24-percent saving, on an accessory that rarely sees discounts.

The reason I like AirPods Pro so much is the tight integration between different Apple devices. If you’re an iOS, iPadOS, and macOS user, the ability to seamlessly – even automatically – switch between different audio sources, without having to dig into the Bluetooth settings each time, is a real productivity-boon.

For earbuds with better ANC, Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 may have just been succeeded with the company’s new WF-1000XM4, but that doesn’t mean the original earbuds are lacking. They’re a little chunkier than AirPods Pro in your ears, but the upside is incredible active noise cancellation and significantly longer battery life.

For Amazon Prime Day 2021, meanwhile, they’re down from their usual $249.99 to just $148. That’s a 41-percent saving, which is huge. However, Amazon is also throwing in a $20 gift card too, basically taking the WF-1000XM3 to $128.

For everyday use, Apple AirPods

Most affordable of my recommendations, the Apple AirPods don’t have active noise cancellation or some of the fancier features that the others offer. However, along with their lower price, they’re also incredibly convenient. A compact charging case means it’s easy to carry them around in your pocket, and they’re easy to slip into your ears when a call comes in.

Usually, Apple AirPods with wireless charging case are $199. For Amazon Prime Day 2021, though, they’re down to $149.99. That’s a 25-percent saving.

You can go even cheaper, if you prefer, with the regular wired charging case. Then it’s just $119. However I do like the convenience of being able to pick between Qi wireless and a Lightning cable, so I’d say the extra spend is worth it here.

You can find my reviews of all four of these products in the list below:

