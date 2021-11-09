Amazon plans to add Venmo payment support in the US

PayPal has announced that next year, Amazon customers in the United States will be able to pay for their purchases using its Venmo platform. The move will give Amazon users another way to pay for their online purchases, but it will be limited to Venmo. The main PayPal platform isn’t supported by Amazon and the company didn’t say anything about the new support including PayPal accounts.

Venmo is a mobile-based payment platform similar to Cash App and Zelle. With this platform, users can easily send money from their existing balance or linked bank account to others on the platform. The big benefit, generally speaking, is that Venmo transactions are (in most cases) instant and more convenient than swapping cash.

PayPal said in an announcement on November 8 that it has teamed up with Amazon to bring Venmo support to the Amazon mobile app and Amazon.com website. The company didn’t state when the new payment support option will be available aside from it arriving at some point next year.

Customers who plan to utilize the upcoming support will need to download Venmo on either iOS or the Google Play Store to create an account on the platform. Users have the option of ordering a Venmo debit card to use their account balance in situations where the mobile payment option isn’t supported.

In a statement, Venmo SVP and GM Darrell Esch said: