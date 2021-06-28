Amazon Music subscribers get six months of free Disney+, but there’s a catch

Amazon has announced a new promotion with Disney that’ll reward some of its Amazon Music users with up to six months of Disney+ access for free. As you’d expect, there are some limitations on what is otherwise a great promotion, the biggest one being that you must subscribe to the company’s Amazon Music Unlimited plan to get the perk.

The new promotion is offered to subscribers in the United States and Canada. The number of free months you receive under the promo depends on whether you’re an existing or new subscriber, however. Amazon says that people who haven’t previously subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited will get six free months of Disney+, which is ordinarily priced at $7.99/month for the standalone service.

Existing Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers aren’t being left out of the fun, but their share of the promotion is smaller: Amazon is offering three free months of Disney+. The promotion went live today and can be redeemed by subscribers by heading over to the promo’s redemption page on Amazon.

Likewise, you won’t be able to redeem this promotion if you already have a Disney+ subscription. Amazon Music Unlimited refers to Amazon’s premium subscription option priced at $7.99/month or $79/year (unless you’re not a Prime member, in which case it costs $9.99/month). The plan shouldn’t be confused with the regular Amazon Music option.

The premium subscription offers access to the platform’s full music library, which the company says contains 60 million songs. The plan is ad-free and allows users to stream content on their Alexa-enabled speakers, among other things. There’s also support for downloading music and offline listening.