Amazon Music adds music videos, but only for Unlimited users

Amazon Music is adding yet another feature that may help it stay competitive against the likes of Spotify, YouTube Music, and similar. The company has pushed out an update that adds music videos to the service, enabling subscribers to watch the videos in the same app where they stream music. There is a catch, however.

If you’re an Amazon Music user, you likely noticed an update roll your way in recent days. That update brings only one big change: music videos. The content is made available to paid subscribers, meaning you won’t be able to access the content if you use Music under your Prime subscription, but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited differs from the Music access you get under your Prime subscription; it includes the full library of content, as well as the newly added music videos, for $7.99/month. Music videos are the latest addition, joining the newly expanded podcast offerings made available on the platform in recent months.

A quick look in the Amazon Music app reveals a video playlist menu that contains collections of music videos with categories like ’90s Rock,’ ‘2000s Video Hits,’ ‘Learn the Dances,’ and more. There’s also a Featured Videos section that contains individual music videos that appear to be tailored to the user’s streaming habits.

The addition makes Amazon Music more appealing to music fans who may otherwise turn to YouTube Music for their video entertainment needs. It’s unclear how large Amazon’s music video library is at this time, but it is now live for Unlimited subscribers to check out.