Amazon may launch its own smart TVs in the US soon: What we know

We may see an Amazon-brand Fire TV model (or multiple models) launch in the US as early as next month, according to a new report. Amazon’s alleged plans to offer smart TVs running its Fire TV platform under its own brand have been rumored for a while now, with sources claiming the project has been in the pipeline for a couple of years. Though it won’t be the first time Amazon has launched its own TV, it will be a first for the US market.

The leak comes from sources speaking with Business Insider, which claims that Amazon’s Fire TV plans were set back at some point by “logistical bottlenecks.” Regardless, we may see these TVs — possibly sold under the ‘AmazonBasics’ brand — arrive in October, joining existing smart TVs sold by other brands that run Fire TV.

The report claims that TCL is one of the third-party manufacturers that will produce the Amazon-branded Fire TVs. These models will join ones from companies like Westinghouse that already offer smart TVs loaded with the software, but that lack the Amazon brand. Assuming the leak is accurate, Amazon’s TVs may be offered in a range of sizes from 55- to 75-inches.

The insiders go on to claim that Amazon is also developing its own smart TV that would potentially be sold with Fire TV; whether this in-house television model would be distinguished from ones made by third-party companies is unclear. Users can expect the same Fire TV experience they get from Amazon’s standalone Fire TV boxes, cubes, and sticks.

The report doesn’t include mention of prices, but if existing third-party options are any indication, the Amazon-branded smart TVs will likely skew toward the budget end of the range. Such price points would equip Amazon to compete with Roku, which likewise offers a variety of smart TVs loaded with its Roku OS software.