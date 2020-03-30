Amazon kicks off buy two, get one sale with some big video games

If you’re looking for something to do while you’re stuck inside, it might be worth heading over to Amazon. The company is holding a buy two, get one free sale on some video games and board games, and for video games at least, there are a few recent releases to choose from.

The video game selection spans all platforms – Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC – though it seems that most of the games are comprised of either Xbox One or PS4 titles. Some big names that stick out include Death Stranding, The Outer Worlds, Nioh 2, DragonBall Z: Kakarot, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

It’s worth pointing out that many of these games are already on sale to begin with, so the buy two, get one free promotion is just the cherry on the sundae in a lot of cases. If you’re looking for a new video game to play, it could certainly be worth checking out Amazon’s sale, as long as you don’t mind waiting for physical copies to ship.

As far as board games are concerned, it’s there your options open up a bit. Amazon has a number of board games on sale, ranging from casual mainstream games to those that are a little more niche. Some of the board games included in this promotion are Mouse Trap, Munchkin Deluxe, 7 Wonders, Dixit, and the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set.

Amazon doesn’t say when this deal will end, but we’re guessing that it probably won’t be around for too long. Keep in mind that many shipments are facing some delays from Amazon at the moment, so even with Prime shipping, you might not get your order within two days like you normally would. In any case, check out all of the items that are eligible for this promo over on Amazon.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.