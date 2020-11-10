Amazon Flex rewards program gives drivers points for special perks

Amazon has introduced a new rewards program for its Flex drivers, giving those who deliver more packages the ability to claim in-demand shifts and more. The program has only started rolling out, the company has confirmed, explaining that drivers earn points and those points contribute to the perks. Though the various benefits will no doubt be welcomed by drivers, the ability to more easily claim shifts may be a relief for drivers who often participate in Flex.

Amazon Flex is a ‘gig economy’ job that tasks drivers with picking up shifts and delivering them to customers using their own vehicles. Many drivers report toggling between Flex and other gig economy jobs like Instacart and Uber, and one reason includes struggles to claim preferred shifts.

The new rewards program addresses that by offering drivers points for delivering packages, paying attention to things like how often deliveries are on time and their standing in the app. The more points one earns, the greater their level will be, according to CNBC, which got confirmation about the program from Amazon.

In addition to the extra benefit when it comes to reserving preferred shifts, the rewards program also offers drivers the Amazon Flex Debit Card with up to 6-percent cashback on fuel and 2-percent on Whole Foods and Amazon.com orders, among other things. The fuel perks will likely be the most interesting to drivers who must pay for their own gas.

Amazon isn’t the first company to offer gig economy workers perks for dedication to the platform. Lyft, for example, has a rewards program for its drivers that includes some exclusive features, such as being able to see trip details before accepting a ride, as well as some discounts related to driving, and more.