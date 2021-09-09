Amazon Fire TV Omni and 4-Series revealed, starting at $370

Amazon started making their own smart TV sets and announced the lot for the first time this week. The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series will be released with Fire TV smart TV access, Alexa, far-field voice controls, and a variety of display sizes. There’ll be Fire TV Omni Series sets in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch models, all with 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series works with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus support. The two largest sets (65, 75-inch) come with Dolby Vision support. These two largest sets also look just a LITTLE different from the rest, what with their “slim bezel” tech.

The benefits of the Omni series over the lower-priced “4-Series” sets from Amazon are in design (the look slightly different in bezel and stand), and in a few different features. The Omni series 65 and 75-inch sets come in Metallic silver, while all other models come in Black. The Omni series comes with Hands-free control with Alexa and two-way video calling with Alexa Communications, while the 4-Series sets do not.

The built-in microphone array in the Omni series can (apparently) be turned off entirely. Per Amazon: “Fire TV Omni Series has a microphone off switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.”

The Fire TV Omni Series will have pricing according to the size of the set: 43-inch ($409.99), 50-inch ($509.99), and 55-inch ($559.99), 65-inch ($829.99), and 75-inch ($1,099.99). All versions will be available in the United States at Best Buy and Amazon online starting in October of 2021.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

There’ll be some slightly more “affordable” Amazon-brand Amazon Fire TV sets as well, with the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series . The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series starts with three models, including 43, 50, and 55-inch sets. This series of TVs has a starting price of approximately $370 USD.

UPDATE: Pricing for the full 4-Series was revealed: 43-inch ($369.99), 50-inch ($469.99), and 55-inch ($519.99). The 50-inch model will have a “limited time” discount of approximately $110. All TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon online and at Best Buy starting in the month of October, 2021.

These sets will include Fire TV software, HDR10, HLG, and access to Alexa, so long as you access said voice assistant with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. These sets are the most basic Amazon brand Amazon TV sets you’ll find here at the start of Amazon’s own-brand TV set adventure.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.