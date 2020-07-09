Amazon Fire TV Live gets new OTT services like Hulu and YouTube TV

The ‘Live’ Section on Amazon Fire TV has been updated to include additional streaming services, namely OTT options like Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV. Through this portal, users are able to find apps that provide access to live television content, building upon the on-demand services that largely dominate the streaming market. It may be a few days before users see all three services.

Amazon detailed the change on its Fire TV blog, stating that it is now easier for its users to find the live streaming content they’re looking for. Rather than having to fire up each app individually, users can head over to the Live portal on Fire TV and see content from several services on the same display.

The Live portal works by showing live content in the On-Now row; there’s also a Recents row for the services you watch most often, plus a channel guide that aggregates the content in a way that is easily browsed. Users are given the ability to customize this interface to focus on the channels they prefer.

The Live portal already included support for certain OTT services; they’ve been joined by YouTube TV and Sling TV, according to Amazon. Hulu Live TV will also be added in the next few weeks, though some users may be seeing it now. These offerings join Philo, Pluto TV, and services that can be subscribed to using Prime Channels like HBO.

Quite obviously, you will need to be signed in to each service and therefore will need subscriptions to access them. The apps likewise work with Alexa voice commands as expected. With this latest update, the Fire TV Live portal features support for nearly 20 services, according to Amazon, other examples including Cinemax, Starz, Twitch, and Showtime.