Amazon extends pay raise for warehouse workers until mid-May

Amazon is extending the pay increase it announced in March, the company revealed on Friday. This pay increase boosted the rate warehouse workers make by $2 to $15/hour or more, depending on location. The extension was originally set with a late April deadline, but under this extension, Amazon says that it will continue to offer the higher pay through the middle of May.

Amazon announced the update on Friday, April 24, explaining that it will continue offering the higher pay rate until May 16. As well, Amazon says that it will also extend the dates it is paying double overtime in both the US and Canada, a move that comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and increased demand for its services.

The increased pay rate is available in the US, UK, and many European countries, whereas the double-overtime pay is available at its warehouses located in the US. Under its original announcement, Amazon had said it would offer the higher pay rate until the end of this month and that it would offer double-overtime until May 9.

This is part of the company’s overall changes made in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this year, for example, Amazon went on a hiring spree and brought in tens of thousands of additional workers to help address the increased demand for its service.

The company temporarily slowed down the shipping rate on some non-essential items in order to focus on in-demand products, plus it temporarily paused its Prime Pantry service. In early March, Amazon also said that it would relax its attendance policy for some workers, saying that it wouldn’t factor in unpaid time off nor issue attendance points if employees weren’t able to come to work because of the virus. The nature of warehouse and delivery work means these employees cannot work from home.