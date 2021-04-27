Amazon brings in-garage grocery deliveries to more than 5,000 US regions

If you’re an Amazon Prime customer who orders your groceries from Whole Foods or Amazon Fresh for delivery, there’s a good chance you can now have them dropped off directly in your garage. The company has announced a big expansion of the service, one that is now available in more than 5,000 towns and cities across the United States.

Key by Amazon is a service that allows customers to get items delivered in their garage, eliminating the risks of theft that come with leaving a box on one’s front porch. In November, Amazon announced its Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery service, but it was only available to Prime customers in five US cities. That has changed with this expansion into 5,000+ locations.

Though grocery deliveries were a ‘thing’ before the pandemic, the COVID-19 crisis resulted in a huge demand spike, forcing companies to quickly roll out their delivery services. Amazon points out that it’s likely many people will continue to utilize grocery delivery options after the pandemic is over. Being able to have those groceries dropped off in a garage away from opportunistic squirrels and nosy neighbors is a bonus.

Key by Amazon is available to customers in supported markets who have a myQ Smart Garage Hub or compatible garage door opener. Grocery orders can be placed on the Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh sections on Amazon.com; the customer has the option to choose ‘Key Delivery’ during the checkout process.

It doesn’t cost extra to get the in-garage delivery, but you do need a Prime membership to be eligible. Amazon is offering customers a $20 credit when they use the in-garage delivery option for the first time. You’ll need to head over to the Amazon Key website to view the full details and enter your zip code to see if you’re eligible.