Amazon at-home COVID-19 test is FDA authorized

DxTerity’s saliva-based at-home COVID-19 test, the first of its kind to get FDA authorization, is now available to buy directly from Amazon, the company has announced. The test kit is shipped to the recipient’s home, where the sample is collected, packaged, and shipped back to the company’s lab for testing.

Testing in the US has become more readily available, at least compared to the availability in the earlier months of the pandemic. At-home testing kits represent the easiest access to the testing, and with the benefit that it is a saliva-based test. Many people say they’ve avoided testing out of fear of the nose swab.

The company’s SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test is called SafeWorkDx and it is designed to be ‘taken unsupervised from home,’ according to DxTerity. The test can likewise be used by individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms or reason to believe they’re infected, such as people who want reassurance that they’re not sick before traveling for work.

The kit includes instructions and the sample collection device; when the sample is ready, the customer packages up the kit and returns it to the lab, where it is tested and the results are provided a short while later. DxTerity notes that its test is designed to detect ‘the presence of viral genetic material.’

This test will not determine whether the person has antibodies against the virus nor whether they’re immune to it. The DxTerity SARS-Cov-2 PCR saliva test can now be bought on Amazon for $110/kit or in a 10-kit pack for $1,000; the shipping is free.

