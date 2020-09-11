Amazon Alexa Print lets you easily print out your shopping list

Despite living in a mostly digital age, there always comes a time when we end up having to print something. It isn’t always a smooth and uneventful experience, especially when you discover only then and there that you don’t have enough ink left in the first place. If would definitely be grand if you could simply command your printer to do that for you. If you have an Amazon Echo, you now can, well, sort of.

No, you won’t be able to tell your printer to spit out the spreadsheet you were working late into the night. You can’t even select where a printer gets the data it will print from. So what can you print via Alexa voice commands anyway?

Amazon primarily wants you to be able to print your todo list or your shopping list, both of which are safeguarded by Alexa already, without having to go through the hassle of browsing the web to fetch that data. You can also print some crossword puzzles of worksheets for kids or a semi-random recipe for a particular ingredient. And, yes, you can also print out a test page.

The process of connecting Alexa to your printer should hopefully be painless as long as both your Echo device and printer are on the same network. Print with Alexa supports a wide variety of printer models from Brother, Canon, Epson, and HP, as long as those are able to connect to a LAN or WiFi on their own.

The integration with Alexa, however, goes beyond simply printing out shopping lists. Some users might actually find it more useful when Amazon’s smart assistant warns them that they’re running out of ink. Better yet, they can actually let Alexa automatically order replacements, with a 10% discount, even before they run out.