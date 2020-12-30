Amazon acquires podcast network Wondery to take on Spotify

Soon after a leak revealing as much, Amazon has officially acquired Wondery, an independent podcast network that’ll help the Internet retailer take on Spotify and other big competitors. The news comes only weeks after Amazon greatly expanded its podcast offerings through Music, the company’s streaming service, and around a year after Spotify acquired Gimlet Media.

In an announcement today, Amazon said that Wondery will be joining Amazon Music, noting that nothing will change for its users once the deal closes. Wondery’s content, including hits like Dr. Death, will remain available through multiple providers. What’s the point of this acquisition?

Amazon notes, “With Amazon Music, Wondery will be able to provide even more high-quality, innovative content and continue their mission of bringing a world of entertainment and knowledge to their audiences, wherever they listen.”

Specifically, the company says it hopes to ‘accelerate the growth’ of podcasts on Music, which only added audio shows back in September. “This is a pivotal moment to expand the Amazon Music offering beyond music as listener habits evolve,” according to Amazon.

The acquisition hasn’t yet closed and Amazon didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal. Podcasts have exploded in popularity over the past few years, spurring the development of many high-quality audio shows, including everything from the equivalent of talk radio to fictional dramas.