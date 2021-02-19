All-new Nissan Qashqai compact SUV launches in Europe

Nissan has officially revealed the all-new Qashqai compact crossover SUV in Europe. The SUV will go on sale in Europe this summer and won’t be available in the United States. The new model’s launch marks the third generation of the Qashqai since the SUV debuted in 2007.

Nissan notes that Qashqai is one of its top-selling vehicles in the European market and is the latest vehicle to be introduced under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. Nissan says the exterior of the revised SUV is more toned, sharp, and modern in styling. Qashqai features an extended wheelbase and available 20-inch alloy wheels along with LED headlamps that are slimmer and sharper, allowing the beam’s shape to be focused depending on road conditions.

Nissan will offer the Qashqai in 11 body colors, including five two-tone combinations allowing for a total of 16 color variations. Nissan promises a new segment standard for elevated feel and enhanced usability inside the cabin. New seat materials and white ambient lighting provide a premium experience inside the vehicle.

Dual powertrain options are available, including a 12-volt mild-hybrid system using a 1.3-liter Turbo engine and a lithium-ion battery. The vehicle also marks the first appointment of Nissan’s e-POWER drive system in Europe. Sales of the e-POWER drive version will commence after the mild hybrid version goes on sale.

e-POWER has been upgraded for the new Qashqai using a variable compression ratio gas engine as the dedicated electricity generating unit. Inside the SUV is a fully electronic 12.3-inch TFT multi-information screen with multiple configurations depending on the need of the driver and passengers. Nissan also offers a 10.8-inch HUD, putting navigation, driver assistance, and route information onto the windshield. A high-resolution nine-inch NissanConnect screen is also integrated for navigation, and the vehicle supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.